Post 93 improving in close games | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The American Legion Post 93 Senior Baseball team began competition at the end of May in League I, which includes teams from Goose Creek Post 166, Beaufort Post 9, Hampton Post 108 and Orangeburg Post 4. To date, Post 93 is 0-4-1 on the season with three losses by a run, two of which were walk-offs.

In the season opener, Post 93 fell 7-6 to Goose Creek. Kaleb Gibson and Alan Grym handled the pitching duties. Gibson lasted two and a third innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Grym went the distance, allowing no earned runs on five hits, striking out seven and issuing one walk.

Lucas Bell was 2-for-2 at the plate with 5-RBIs and one score. Also recording hits were Grym, T. Brewster, Owen Bridge and Nick Padgett.

Friday June 2, Post 93 traveled to Goose Creek and played nine innings before the game was called and ended tied at nine runs. Michael Thigpen started on the mound and lasted three and a third innings before being relieved by Christopher Reeves. Thigpen allowed three earned runs on two hits, recording three strikeouts and issuing two walks. Reeves allowed four earned runs on seven hits, issuing one walk and striking out five.

Brewster was 1-for-2 at the plate with 3-RBIs. Joshua Craven recorded two hits in the game.

Walterboro lost 10-2 against Hampton Post 108 on Monday June 5. Five pitchers combined in the game to allow two earned runs on 10 hits, issuing four walks and striking out 15 batters. Thigpen, Reese Penfield, Craven, Padgett and Grym recorded hits.

Thursday June 8, Post 93 played Hampton Post 108 on USC Salkehatchie’s field in Allendale. Five Walterboro pitchers combined in the 9-8 walk-off loss. Lake Boseman earned the start and lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, striking out nine and issuing three walks. Brewster, Thigpen, Reeves and Craven provided relief.

Penfield led Walterboro at the plate, going 2-for-6 with an RBI and scoring once. Padgett, Thigpen, Brewster, Reeves and Owen Bridge recorded hits.

In a game played Friday June 9 at the Colleton County Recreation Center, Post 93 lost 7-6 against Hampton. Thigpen started on the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out one. Reeves provided middle relief, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Reese Penfield closed the final two innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits with a strikeout.

Penfield again led Walterboro offensively, going 2-for-3 on the day and scoring once. Craven, Padgett, Reeves and Brewster had hits in the game.

“We’ve been playing well and everyone is contributing,” said Post 93’s head coach, Larry Penfield. “We have some players in spots they have not played in a while — or ever. Our pitchers are performing well. We still need much improvement, but for a newly-formed team, I’m pleased with our progress.”

Post 93 is scheduled to host Beaufort, Monday June 12 at the CCRC. They traveled to Beaufort Tuesday June 13 and will host Beaufort, Thursday June 15.