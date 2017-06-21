Post 93 falls twice to Beaufort Post 9 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:27 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The American Legion Post 93 Senior Baseball team lost twice last week to Beaufort Post 9.

After falling behind early on against Beaufort in the Monday June 12 game, Post 93 was shutout 8-0. T. Brewster started on the hill and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits, striking out four and issuing three walks in six-and-two-thirds innings of work. Reese Penfield entered in relief and went one-and-one-third innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out one and issuing one walk. Joshua Craven closed the game, allowing one hit, striking out one and issuing a walk.

Brewster went 2-for-4 at the plate and Parker Seabrook was 1-for-3.

In the second game of the week, Post 93 led 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Beaufort then scored nine runs in the final two innings to overtake Walterboro, 16-6. Chris Reeves started for Post 93 on the hill and lasted four innings, allowing no earned runs on six hits and striking out four. Kaleb Gibson, Craven and Parker Seabrook provided relief.

Gibson was 3-for-4 at the plate, with an RBI and scoring a run. Michael Thigpen was 2-for-4 with 2-RBIs and two scores.

Post 93 is scheduled for a three-game series against Orangeburg Post 4 this week, hosting games Monday June 19 and Thursday June 22 at the Colleton County Recreation Center.