Pet of the Week | Duke | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:50 pm

DUKE is an adult dog who came to the shelter in March and who would really like to find his very own “family”. He is about a year and a half old and weighs about 50 lbs. To our knowledge, he hasn’t been exposed to very young children yet, but teenagers and adults might be the best fit for him. Duke has had his rabies vaccination, de-worming, and DHLPP vaccination. He has also been neutered and has a microchip. The adoption fee for Duke is $90 which includes all of the above. His adoption number is 34849341. Please contact one of our shelter techs or an officer at 843-893-2651 with any additional questions.