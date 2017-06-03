PEP Club holds attic sale | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:54 am

The PEP Club held its annual April Attic Sale recently at the Rec Center. Club President Norma Weeks, right, sells an item to her sister, Judy Campbell. The senior club meets the last Tuesday of the money at noon at the Rec Center. Lunch is served followed by a program, door prizes and bingo. All money collected from sales, dues and other fundraisers that is not used for club necessities is donated to three local charities in December. For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.