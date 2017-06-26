Pansy Smith Amick | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Pansy Smith Amick

Pansy Smith Amick, 91, of Edisto Island, passed away Tuesday June 20, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Hospital. Mrs. Amick had a huge heart and was very dedicated to her family. She was loved by many. Funeral services were conducted from the graveside at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 23, 2017, from Christ-Saint Paul Episcopal Churchyard. 4981 Chapel Rd. Younges Island.

