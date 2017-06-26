Pansy Smith Amick | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | June 26, 2017 3:03 pm
Last Updated: June 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Pansy Smith Amick
Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Pansy Smith Amick, 91, of Edisto Island, passed away Tuesday June 20, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Hospital. Mrs. Amick had a huge heart and was very dedicated to her family. She was loved by many. Funeral services were conducted from the graveside at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, June 23, 2017, from Christ-Saint Paul Episcopal Churchyard. 4981 Chapel Rd. Younges Island.
The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-29-17
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.