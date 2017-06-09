Pageant aims to raise cancer awareness | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:29 am

The Miss Pretty in Pink Cancer Awareness Pageant was held on May 29. All donations raised will go to Kendra Crosby’s Lighthouse Fund for ovarian cancer awareness and The Edisto Belles for breast cancer awareness.

Sweetheart Princesses are:

Toddler Miss Group: Britts Titus and Paisley Davis

Tiny Miss Group: Amyiah Washington

Petite Miss Group: Reagen Ross

Junior Miss Group: Savannah Ross

Teen Miss Group: Caitlin Tolbert and Mackenzie Lehr

Overall Miss Sweetheart Queen is Riley Pugliese

Beauty Winners are:

Toddler Miss Pretty in Pink: Zadie Wade

Tiny Miss Pretty in Pink: Amyiah Washington

Petite Miss Pretty in Pink: Kenley Preacher

Junior Miss Pretty in Pink: Savannah Ross

Preteen Miss Pretty in Pink: Riley Pugliese

Teen Miss Pretty in Pink: Mackenzie Lehr