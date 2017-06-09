Pageant aims to raise cancer awareness | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:29 am
The Miss Pretty in Pink Cancer Awareness Pageant was held on May 29. All donations raised will go to Kendra Crosby’s Lighthouse Fund for ovarian cancer awareness and The Edisto Belles for breast cancer awareness.
Sweetheart Princesses are:
Toddler Miss Group: Britts Titus and Paisley Davis
Tiny Miss Group: Amyiah Washington
Petite Miss Group: Reagen Ross
Junior Miss Group: Savannah Ross
Teen Miss Group: Caitlin Tolbert and Mackenzie Lehr
Overall Miss Sweetheart Queen is Riley Pugliese
Beauty Winners are:
Toddler Miss Pretty in Pink: Zadie Wade
Tiny Miss Pretty in Pink: Amyiah Washington
Petite Miss Pretty in Pink: Kenley Preacher
Junior Miss Pretty in Pink: Savannah Ross
Preteen Miss Pretty in Pink: Riley Pugliese
Teen Miss Pretty in Pink: Mackenzie Lehr
