One incident, two sides of the story | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:01 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Was Michael Wiegand out of control when he was arrested at his Ruffin home on the afternoon of March 6?

Or was Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland out for revenge?

The South Carolina Chapter of National Action Network, approached for assistance by Wiegand, believes the video from the dash cams of the multitude of cruisers at Wiegand’s residence will offer a glimpse of the truth. (National Action Network is a civil rights organization with chapters throughout the U.S. Founded in 1991 by the Rev. Al Sharpton, NAN works to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender, according to their website.)

Wiegand said when a passerby called 911 to report a brush fire, Wiegand said he asked for the man’s phone and told dispatchers he did not want the sheriff’s office or Colleton County Fire-Rescue on his property.

Deputies showed up and were told he wanted them off his property. Eventually, Strickland and nine other members of the sheriff’s office showed up at Wiegand’s residence.

Both Wiegand’s written statement and the deputy’s written narrative in the incident report suggests there was ebb and flow to the tension played out that afternoon — hands were shaken, threats were made.

It all led up to an alleged confrontation between Wiegand and Strickland that then led to Wiegand’s arrest.

The narrative of the incident report and Wiegand’s written statement are at odds, especially when it comes to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office incident report narrative states:

“CFR personnel, S.C. Forestry personnel and civilians waiting in traffic were all within ear range of Offender Wiegand’s rants. I, Sgt. D. Long, advised the offender several times to retreat to his residence or he would be arrested. However, the more I advised Offender Wiegand to leave, the more aggressive he became.

Eventually, Offender Wiegand was advised that he was under arrest.

When deputies went to place hands on the offender to apply wrist restrains, the offender began actively resisting.

Offender Wiegand was taken to the ground in an attempt to gain control of his hands. Deputes knew that the offender was armed with a long gun only minutes before and were unsure if the offender had any other firearms and/or weapons about his person.

The inability to quickly apply wrist restraints posed an immediate threat to all of the CCSO personnel on scene. Therefore, the offender was taken to the ground to restrict his movements and gain control.

While on the ground, the offender continued to resist attempts to handcuff. Eventually the offender’s arms were maneuvered to the rear and his wrists were restrained. The handcuffs were checked for proper fit and were double locked to prevent over-tightening.

Offender Wiegand continued to act aggressive toward deputies and pulled and pushed until he was placed into a waiting patrol car.

Once in the car, Offender Wiegand stated that he was experiencing pain in his rib cage area that he claims was the result of the arrest procedure.”

Wiegand’s written statement states:

“At this point I was upset and came into my house opened a can of beer and walked to the end of my driveway, stopped approximately 35 to 40 feet from the road and began telling them to get the fu*k out of here and that they were harassing me. Fowl words were exchanged between myself and the sheriff, and I continued to tell them to leave.

I then observed the Sheriff Any Strickland’s face turn bright red, he began stuttering and walk towards me in an aggressive manner. He then hit the beer can out of my hand, tackled me to the ground, face first in the dirt at which time I could not see anything. He then bent my arms behind my back and handcuffed me.

Still face down in the dirt, I felt someone kneeing me in my left side ribs and immediately was in severe pain.

The deputies then lifted me off the ground and walked me from my driveway to their patrol car.”

Wiegand, after being treated at Colleton County Medical Center’s Emergency Department for injuries sustained in his arrest, was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center on charges of resisting arrest and threatening the life of a person or family of a public official, teacher or principal.

He sustained multiple fractured ribs in the incident and has been to the hospital three more times since March 6.

He said he continues to suffer from pain, weakness, shortness of breath and a lack of sleep due to discomfort.

For nine years, Wiegand was employed by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office — at one time Strickland was his boss. Wiegand lost his post with the sheriff’s office several years ago.

Wiegand alleges that his arrest and injuries were the result of retaliation for an incident that occurred approximately nine months ago that involved Wiegand, Strickland and the sheriff’s wife. He refused to offer any more information on that previous incident.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Tyger Benton said Strickland is out of the county this week at a training session and is unavailable for comment.

Deputies were back at Wiegand’s home on April 14, wanting to arrest him for missing an April 11 appearance in magistrate court on a charge of disorderly conduct.

He told them he had never been charged with disorderly conduct. He showed them his paperwork on the charges on which he was arrested, pointing out that the court appearance for those charges was June 16.

They took him into custody and delivered him to the detention center, where he paid a bond. He said he has been informed that that disorderly conduct case has been reopened.