One family’s story: Why we celebrate Memorial Day | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:46 am

By NOEL ISON

nison@lowcountry.com

For those who may not understand Memorial Day, perhaps I can explain it to you in simple personal terms. The picture is my Dad: PFC Robert Lee Ison, 99th Infantry Division.

When Pearl Harbor was bombed by Japan on December 7, 1941, Dad, like all of his friends, rushed to the recruiting center to enlist. At that time he was married and had two children. He was turned down with the explanation: “We are not taking fathers with children because we have plenty of men volunteering to serve.” Three years later in the spring of 1944, they called him to serve. By then he had three children and Mom was pregnant with my little sister.

Dad was 33 when he reported to Ft. Hood, Texas, for basic training. He stayed in training until he came home on leave before shipping overseas to France. He got to see his youngest child, my little sister, who was born just a few weeks prior to him coming home.

Dad was a truck driver before moving to Baltimore and also worked in a Philco radio plant making radios for the military.

Mom got homesick so they moved back to West Virginia, where Dad went to work in the coal mine. He was promoted to foreman, which meant he carried the canary. They carried a canary out in front of the miners going into the mine so if poison gas was present, the bird would die before any of the miners was injured.

When Dad arrived in France in October of 1944, General Eisenhower and his leaders were convinced that Germany was going to surrender. They began pulling front line experienced fighting units out of that area and sending them to fight the Japanese. That left green troops with no combat experience and walking wounded from other units to defend the center of the American line.

Unfortunately the general was wrong. Hitler had, for months, been secretly building up a huge force of tanks and infantry so he could attack the center of the allied forces and divide them. On Dec. 16, Hitler launched his massive assault in what would become known as the “Battle of the Bulge.” It became the biggest battle of World War II.

As his company was advancing out of the Ardennes forest into a clearing, the Germans opened fire. Dad stood behind a tree and when he tried to fire his rifle, his body was exposed. A machine gun fired at him and he was dead when he hit the ground. The chaplin of Dad’s company was only a few feet away and he told us in person what happened. He wrote a book about the Bulge and dedicated it to Dad and another soldier. When we ask why he did that, he explained.

He asked Dad why, at his age, was he over there when he could have been safe at home. Dad replied: “I have a wife and four children at home and I want them to have the freedoms that America was built on. We have to defend those freedoms.”

American troops were being overrun by thousands of German troops and tanks, so Dad’s body was left there by that tree until the Army regained this territory three months later. He was buried in a military cemetery in Belgium until 1948. He came home to Beckley, W.Va., where he received a full military funeral. I can still hear “Taps” and the rifle shots echoing across the cemetery.

When a family loses a father, there is more than sadness over his death to deal with. There are endless questions left unanswered. For me, I was only two years old when he died, so I will always wonder who was this man? What was he like? Am I like him in any way? What would he have become? How would our lives been different? What would it have been like to have him attend my Little League games? What would it be like to have him around to talk to when I had a problem? Just once, I would like to hear him say: “Son I am proud of you.”

Losing a loved one never leaves your heart even if you don’t remember them.

On each Memorial Day dozens of thoughts and questions return. People don’t understand what a tremendous sacrifice these soldiers made for their country. That is why Memorial Day should be celebrated by teaching children that the freedoms they take for granted were not never free.

Someone paid the price for protecting our freedoms.