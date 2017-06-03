Off the Field | Macie Laine Stone | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:03 pm

Macie Laine Stone is a junior at Colleton County High School where she plays soccer and runs cross country for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Richard and Robin Stone of Cottageville. Her grandparents are the late Edward and Betty Rhode and the late Franklin and Judy Stone. Macie is a member of Student Council and serves as the President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She served on the CCHS Prom Committee, participates in CCHS Chorus and is a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She has a 3.5 GPA and is on the Honor Roll at CCHS.

Athletic Awards: Coach’s Award (Cross Country, 2015)

College Interest: I am looking at a few different schools at this point including Armstrong University and Trident Technical College with plans to finish at MUSC.

Intended Major: Rehabilitation Sciences

Career Goal: I plan to become a physical therapist.

Collegiate Athletics: No, I do not intend to pursue athletics in college.

Early Years: I started playing t-ball at the age of four and I started playing soccer at five. One of my favorite memories of playing soccer would have to be when my travel team won first place in a tournament that was held in Lexington. All our hard work paid off and that is something that I will never forget.

On Soccer: The thing that I love most about soccer is that it has allowed me to create so many friendships and has taught me great life lessons. I love when the crowd cheers on our team and I also love seeing my teammates succeed.

Role Model: My parents are my role models because they love me unconditionally and have always been there for me. Most importantly, they have taught me life lessons that I will cherish forever. I honestly wouldn’t be the person I am today without them.

Meaningful Experience: A meaningful life experience that changed me was when I made the decision to accept Jesus as my Savior at the age of fourteen. I have learned to never to lose my faith in Christ, to always look to him in all situations, good or bad, and give him thanks and glory for all he has done and continues to do.

Standout Educator: A teacher that has made a difference in my life is Mrs. Emilee Kerr Fidler. She has always motivated me to do my best. She is one of the nicest people I know and I value her for being so supportive of me during my high school career.

Surprising Macie Fact: I absolutely love pigs and have recently become a proud owner of a mini potbelly pig.

Meet & Greet: If I could meet one person it would my grandfather, Franklin Stone. He passed away about a year before I was born. I have heard many great stories about him and would love to have the opportunity to meet him.

On CCHS: I would not change a thing about the high school that I attend. I have made many great memories there that I will remember for a lifetime. I have enjoyed my high school career!