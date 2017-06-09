My liver made me quiver | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 12:32 pm

A few weeks ago, my liver made me quiver.

Here’s how it started: To enroll in a wellness program at my husband’s workplace (and get lower insurance premiums), the company required a physical and blood test.

The good news is, I have the best BMI, cholesterol levels, blood pressure and resting heart rate for miles around. The bad news is, my liver went a little south.

I can’t help but take it personally, because I thought my liver and I had an understanding: I avoid liquor and Tylenol, and it’s done what it’s supposed to do for 56 years.

There was a scheduled phone consult with a nurse when the test results came back. We both had hard copies; she went down the list, line by line, as I followed along merrily on my end.

“You’re in great shape for a woman your age,” she said.

“Thanks, but I don’t really weigh what it says here,” I said. “I was retaining more water than Hoover Dam that day.”

She laughed. “Everything is ideal,” she said. “Except for… your liver.”

Turns out my liver enzymes were markedly elevated. “It’s a little… concerning,” she said, tactfully.

Tact is terrifying. Tact is what people use when they don’t want you to get upset. And I was getting upset.

“Huh,” I said, stalling as I tried to tally every drink I’d drunk since age 18 (the legal age in my home state of North Carolina way back when).

“How often do you drink alcohol?” she asked.

“I drink socially,” I said, which is a stupid non-answer, but I was still trying to add up how much beer and wine I’d consumed in 38 years. There were years I didn’t drink at all—my first husband and I were practically teetotalers–and years when white zinfandel was my spirit animal.

Finally, my brain kicked in. “I had some blood work done by my P.A. a couple of months ago and everything was fine,” I said. “I’ll mention this when I see her again in June.”

The nurse’s warm tone changed ever so slightly. “Don’t wait until June,” she said.

“What?”

“I’d go before June.”

We finished the call and I made an appointment for another blood test with my P.A.—a young, whip-smart woman I like very much. Then I did what every health-care provider says not to do: I Googled my liver enzyme results.

Within 20 minutes I was convinced I had cancer, cirrhosis and lupus. At the very least it was a blocked bile duct, which meant I would turn yellow and need emergency surgery.

By the time Widdle Baby got home, I was frothing at the mouth. “You’re worried over nothing,” he said, which is what he always says.

After an excruciating few days, my P.A. called. “Your liver enzymes are totally normal,” she said. “They show nothing wrong.”

I honestly think I swooned. “Why would this happen?” I asked. She said the previous readings were, essentially, a fluke. Sometimes test results are just off.

“They’re fine,” she said. “You’re fine.”

And that’s it—except in the last month I’ve only had one beer and two glasses of wine. Maybe my liver just got mad at me for a few minutes, but why take a chance?

BTW, I stumbled across O’Doul’s non-alcoholic beer at the grocery store. It’s only 65 calories, tastes great and cures indigestion in seconds. It’s what Joe Biden drinks and, as I told Widdle, if it’s good enough for Joe Biden, it’s good enough for me.

Cheers!

Julie R. Smith, who also drinks gallons of tonic water and lime juice, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.