More than just carrying the mail | News | The Press and Standard

Mail carrier assists ill woman, 911 until

ambulance arrives.

Walterboro Post Office Mail Carrier Eddie Privatte had an interesting day on his route on June 14.

While delivering the mail, he found one of his patrons needed help. According to Sgt. Hollis Fuse of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, the woman, who was home alone, had called 911 for an ambulance. “I just happened to hear a voice in the background, and I asked who was there with her,” he said in a letter to Postmaster Doug Mixson. “She said, ‘My mailman.’”

Privatte got on the phone and relayed information from the woman to dispatch as needed until the ambulance arrived. “The resident wasn’t doing so well. Eddie stayed on the line with me until the ambulance was in the driveway,” Fuse said. “Eddie was also able to provide me an address for this resident’s family member so they could be notified of the situation.”

“Eddie is a phenomenal carrier who cares about his customers,” Mixson said.

“I realized not every day your carriers encounter something like this, but I wanted you to know that his patience, efforts and kindness did not go unnoticed,” Fuse said. “The summer is here. It is hot. Eddie deserves ice cream!”