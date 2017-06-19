Military career and resource fair to be Wednesday at armory | News | The Press and Standard

A Military Career And Resource Fair will be held Wednesday June 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Walterboro National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy. Veterans, active/retired service members and family members may connect with local employers, state agencies and organizations that provide military and veterans’ services.

Veterans Administration claims processors will also attend. Service member and family care representatives will provide information on employment, VA benefits, behavioral health, ID cards, ESGR family assistance, health and wellness, financial and legal guidance, and education.

The event is hosted by the S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care. For information call 843-607-6698 or 803-299-0506.

Employers scheduled to attend include: ASRC Federal Field Services, Banks Construction Company, BID Group of Companies, Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center, Circle C Travel Plaza, Cole Motorsports Inc., Colleton County Council on Aging, Colleton County School District, Forks Food Court, Hospice of Charleston-Kindred Healthcare, IQOR, Kelly Services/Kelly Educational Staffing, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Lewis Tree Service/Carolina Tree Care, Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Pioneer Boats, Pruit Health, Robert Bosch-MAU Staffing, Roper St. Francis, Sanders Brothers Construction, Save-a-Lot Food Store, S.C. Department of Corrections-Ridgeland Correctional Institution, S.C. Ports Authority, Stier Supply Company, Technical Services Specialists and Veterans Victory House Nursing Home

Service organizations planning to attend include: Colleton County Veterans Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs-Charleston VET Center, Disabled American Veterans, One 80 Place, Palmetto Training, Inc., S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation, S.C. Works, VA Medical Center and Veterans Victory House Nursing Home