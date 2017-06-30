Military career and resource fair held | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:36 pm

A Military Career And Resource Fair was held Wednesday June 21 at the Walterboro National Guard Armory. Veterans, active/retired service members and family members had the opportunity to talk with local employers, state agencies and organizations that provide military and veterans’ services. Veterans Administration claims processors also attended. Service member and family care representatives offered information on employment, VA benefits, behavioral health, ID cards, ESGR family assistance, health and wellness, financial and legal guidance, and education. The event was hosted by the S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care.