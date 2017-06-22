Meagan Driggers named CCHS’ new cheerleading coach | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Meagan Driggers was named as the new head coach for the varsity cheerleading program at Colleton County High School by Athletic Director Leon Hammond last week. Over the last six years, Driggers has served as the head of the sideline and competitive cheer program at Colleton Prep Academy.

A Virginia native, Driggers competed and placed at state and national levels during her high school cheerleading career, in addition to playing volleyball and softball.

She attended the University of South Carolina, where she first became involved in coaching as a freshman, when she served as an assistant JV coach at Pelion High School and a coach at Kelly’s Gymnastics.

In 2006, Driggers relocated to Walterboro and two years later founded Lowcountry Gymnastics.

While serving at Colleton Prep, Driggers coached all levels from K-4 through varsity. She led the varsity squads to three consecutive SCISA State Cheer Championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and a JV State Championship in 2012.

In addition, Driggers teams participated in prestigious performances at USC Spirit Day and the ACC Championship Halftime Show.

Driggers hit the ground running at Colleton County High School this week, holding an additional round of cheerleading tryouts for rising 9–12th graders, along with the first two days of summer practice.

For more information on Cougar Cheerleading, contact the CCHS Athletic Office at 843-782-0035.