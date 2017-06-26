Mary Elaine Wynn Padgett | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mary Elaine Wynn Padgett

Mrs. Mary Elaine Wynn Padgett of Sandy Run Road in Crocketville, died Saturday in the Hampton Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Padgett was born in Jasper County, June 30, 1945, a daughter of the late Jake G. and Lucy Edice Smith Wynn. Mrs. Padgett had retired from the Postal Service as a Mail Carrier, and had attended the Harmony Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are: her Husband: George Terry Padgett, Jr. of Crocketville; Daughters: Cindy Harmon and husband, Tom of Charleston, Melanie Harriott and husband Eric of Hampton, and Shannon Padgett of Hampton; Brother: Gene Wynn of Smoaks; Sister: Paula Hickman of Green Pond; and Grandchildren: Landon, Corey, Holden, Morgan, Collin, and Ian. She was predeceased by: Children: Anthony Wayne Padgett and Mary Christine Padgett; and Brother: Robert Wynn.

Funeral services were 11 A.M. Tuesday in the Harmony Presbyterian Church in Crocketville with burial in the Sandy Run Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 6 to 8 PM. At Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.

The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Sandy Run Cemetery, 2100 Sandy Run Road, Hampton, SC 29924

