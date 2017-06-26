Margaret Hoats | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Maragaret Hoats

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Margaret Shoupe Hoats, 80, of Walterboro, wife of James C. “Chris” Hoats, Jr., passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 at her home after an extended difficult illness of Alzheimer’s. She was under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Casper Shoupe and Frances Mayo Shoupe.

A memorial service was held 5 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro

The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-29-17