Margaret Hoats | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | June 26, 2017 2:58 pm
Last Updated: June 27, 2017 at 3:03 pm
Maragaret Hoats
Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mrs. Margaret Shoupe Hoats, 80, of Walterboro, wife of James C. “Chris” Hoats, Jr., passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 at her home after an extended difficult illness of Alzheimer’s. She was under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Casper Shoupe and Frances Mayo Shoupe.
A memorial service was held 5 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro
The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-29-17
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.