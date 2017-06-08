Mardell to lead Museum and Farmers Market | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:07 am

Matt Mardell, who had been serving as the manager of the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, has been promoted to the top management position for the Colleton Museum, Farmers Market and Commercial Kitchen.

Mardell, appointed Monday afternoon, will take over for Gary Brightwell, who resigned as the facility’s executive director at the beginning of June.

The promotion will be the start of a reorganizing of the staff.

Mardell will continue to head the operations of the commercial kitchen, but the position of kitchen manager will be eliminated under the reorganization. Mardell’s salary will be increased to reflect his additional duties. Some of the other management level employees will split up responsibilities as the change of leadership moves forward.

The elimination of the kitchen manager post, Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin explained, will enable the county to use the funds that went into that salary to help cover the cost of making two new part-time hires.

Griffin said, in interviews with the staff, the need to have more front-line employees has been a recurring theme. All of the current staff have been cross-trained to work in the different facets of the East Washington Street facility but additional staff is needed. The operations of the complex have the current staff spread thin as they attempt to deal with the day-to-day operations of the kitchen, museum and farmer’s market as well as overseeing night time uses of the facilities for public and private functions, he said.

Griffin said he is looking forward to working with Mardell in the future operation of the facility, “I’ve been impressed with the ideas he has.”

“I’m in a very privileged position to be over three unique operations, each benefitting all of us in different ways. I’m excited!” Mardell said.