Man shot and killed while sitting on front porch, reward offered for information | Crime | The Press and Standard

Man shot and killed while sitting on front porch, reward offered for information

June 21, 2017

A Deloach Avenue man was killed the evening of June 20 when he was shot while on the front porch of his home.

A gunfire call sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to the 400 block of Deloach Ave. on June 20 at 8:57 p.m. Callers reported multiple gunshots.

The first deputy arrived on the scene a minute later and found Jarrod F. Williams, 26, of 448 Deloach Ave. lying on the front porch. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and paramedics found the gunshot victim unresponsive.

Deputy Colleton County Coroner Richard Carter said Williams was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

He pronounced Williams dead at 10:16 p.m. and arranged for the body to be transported to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Carter said the coroner’s office investigation into the homicide is on-going.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Lt. Tyger Benton, the public information officer for the sheriff office, said investigators are still in the early stages of their investigation and were not, as yet, releasing additional information.

Among the factors the investigators will probe is the possibility that the homicide might be related to a rash of recent drive-by shootings.

Sheriff R. A. Strickland is offering a $2,500.00 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.