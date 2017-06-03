Man found dead on Nunuville Road | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 3, 2017 1:07 pm
Emergency crews responded to 27 Nunuville Rd. this morning at 12:28 a.m. where they found a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner’s office responded to the scene. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
No further information is available at this time.
