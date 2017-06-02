Making a difference | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:32 pm

Taylor presented

humanitarian award for service to community.

Phillip M. Taylor Sr. tries to help people.

His efforts were recognized with a humanitarian award named in his honor recently by the Lowcountry Community Action Agency. The award was presented by LCAA Executive Director Arlene Dobison.

“Receiving this award, given in my honor, is very humbling,” he said. “The Phillip M. Taylor Sr. Humanitarian Award is very prestigious, and I am still trying to understand what I may have done to earn this honor. In retrospect, it seems to be things any person who cares about others would do. I never thought it had any meaning other than reaching out to people in need.”

As a member and chairman of the LCAA board of directors, Taylor initiated an effort seeking donations to help the agency with funding for one of its programs dealing with the impact of Hurricane Matthew and other weather-related disasters. The effort raised nearly $40,000 to keep the LCAA’s homeless shelter open.

At Thanksgiving, staff members of Glanbia Performance Nutrition in Walterboro asked Taylor to donate their individual Thanksgiving donations to LCAA. “It’s that kind of consideration, reaching out to people throughout our community who are in need of a simple meal for that special day … No one should have to feel the pain of hunger,” Taylor said.

As an advocate for community action, Taylor said it’s a pleasure to promote the professional programs and services of LCAA, and very rewarding to have friends, businesses, government and professionals who willing join in an effort to make Colleton County a better place for everyone, especially those in the “low income bracket. The reported rate of poverty in Colleton and Hampton is dismal. Everyone willing to work with us can help us do a better job addressing these kinds of situations,” he said.

As LCAA’s board chairman, Taylor updated the bylaws and policies, supported an annual meeting, and supported training for members of the staff and board.

But Taylor’s contributions to the community don’t end with LCAA. He has also organized free meals and math tutoring at Bojangle’s in Walterboro and McDonald’s in Beaufort; volunteered with the Young Men of Hope mentoring program; organized community meetings to help small non-profits grow; volunteered with area food drives; and promoted youth conferences, community pride conferences and college enrollment efforts.

As a member of Colleton County Council, he also promoted economic development at the regional, national and international levels.

A minister, he attends Saints Center Ministries, where he will take over as pastor in July.

The son of Bishop and Mrs. Lewis Taylor of Walterboro, he and his wife, Wanda, have three children.