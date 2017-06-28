Majors eliminated following loss to Hampton All-Stars | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:14 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Majors were eliminated from All-Star competition in the District Tournament following an 11-4 loss to Hampton County at the ACE Basin Sports Complex Monday June 26. Earlier in the tournament, the Majors lost 14-4 to Hampton in game one and picked up a 16-4 win over Allendale.

Against Hampton in game one, the Majors allowed six errors, gave up three homeruns and issued 10 walks, contributing significantly to the 14-4 decision.

Colleton County’s offense provided seven singles against Hampton with two doubles and four scores. Jim Bob Hadwin was 1-for-3 at the plate, and Brian Hamilton and Ryan Breland were both 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Josh Caldwell and Desmond Brown were both 1-for-2 with RBIs, and Austin Kitler and Grayson Mills both 1-for-2 on the day.

In the 16-4 win over Allendale, Colleton County’s defense improved, allowing just three errors in the game behind its pitching staff. Desmond Brown started, allowing one earned run on a single hit, recording four strikeouts and issuing four walks. Matthew Hooker came in with relief with two outs in the second. He allowed one hit, recording four strikeouts and issuing four walks.

On offense for Colleton County, Preston Breland scored three runs and recorded 4-RBIs in the game, including a double and a homerun. Kitler went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, Desmond Brown went 2-for-3 with 2-RBIs and Breland was 1-for-2 with a walk and scoring once.

“A lot of good things happened on offense in this game,” said Coach Jason Hadwin. “Our first three batters, Jim Bob Hadwin, Brian Hamilton and Preston Breland, each had three at-bats and did not record an out — and scored every time.”

In the 11-4 elimination game against Hampton County, Preston Breland started on the mound, allowing three runs across three innings of work. Ryan Breland entered in relief and went the distance, allowing eight runs across three innings.

Hadwin led at the plate, going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs. Breland, Brown, Hooker and Cohen Crosby were 1-for-2 in the game, while Kitler went 1-for-3.

“We played better tonight, they just out-hit us,” said Coach Hadwin. “We took the lead in the third, then they got it back in the fourth and added on a couple of runs each inning from there. The boys worked hard the last few weeks. They did well, but we just faced a tough team. I know all of them will keep playing and they will have a lot of success in the future. I am really proud of them. The last game, when we were down a few runs, they kept fighting and never gave up.”