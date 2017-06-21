Machine Pitch set to begin All-Star battle Thursday at Rec Center | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Parks and Recreation Dixie Machine Pitch will begin competition in the District 8 All-Star Tournament against the Bluffton Americans on Thursday June 22 at 6 p.m. on Cherokee Field at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Participating in the seven-team bracket along with Colleton County and the Bluffton Americans will be Beaufort County, Bluffton Nationals, Hampton, Hilton Head and Jasper-Ridgeland.

If the Machine Pitch team wins game one, they will face the winner of the Jasper/Beaufort game at 8 p.m. Friday June 23. A loss in Thursday’s game will move them into the losers’ bracket and a 6 p.m. start time on Friday.

Head coach of the Machine Pitch All-Stars is Charlene Rowes-Parks, who brings 20 years of experience to the game. Her regular season team, the Heavy Hitters, finished third in the league and was the End-of-Season Tournament champion. “I give all praises to God,” said Rowes-Parks on her selection as coach.

According to Rowes-Parks, the first days of practice went well for the team. “We brought 12 players together for the first time since the regular season,” she said. “This year’s All-Star team has a representative from each of the regular five machine pitch teams. We worked on positions — each of the 12 players are unique in their own way, bringing lots of abilities to the team.”

Rowes-Parks believes hitting and defense will be her team’s strength. “We’ve practiced pretty hard, with each of the coaches taking on a day to carry out practice,” she said.

“Michael Witkin and Danziel Chapman Jr. will be our go-to players for the pitcher’s position,” said Rowes-Parks. “These two players held it down for their teams doing the regular season with Michael coming off the number one seeded team and Danziel coming from the number three seeded team. These two players commanded the ball and we anticipate seeing much of the same during All-Stars.”

The 2017 Machine Pitch roster includes: Caleb Barsha, Michael Johnson, Lucas Pellum, Galil Frazier, Cameron Grayson, Ben Cain, Michael Witkin, Hascale Simmons Jr., Danziel Chapman Jr., Jacob Singleton, Mason Owens and Tristan Layden.

Assistant coaches for the Machine Pitch team include Spencer Witkin, Billy Cain and Brandon Grayson.