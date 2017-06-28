Machine Pitch advances to quarter-finals | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After a 13-1 loss to the Bluffton-Americans in game one of the Dixie Machine Pitch District Tournament, the Colleton County All-Stars picked up three straight wins to move into the quarter-finals.

To advance to the championship game scheduled for Wednesday June 28, Colleton County would first need to defeat the only team that has handed them a loss so far — the Bluffton-Americans. That rematch was scheduled for Tuesday June 27 at 6 p.m.

Against the first game against the Bluffton-Americans, Colleton County plated its only run in the third inning when Cameron Grayson singled to left field, then advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Grayson then scored on an RBI single by Michael Johnson. The Machine Pitch team trailed 6-1 in the bottom of the third, before allowing seven additional runs to score in the final inning.

Preparing for game two, Coach Charlene Rowes-Parks said her plans were to focus on a lot of grounders. “A lot of ground ***** came, but the guys just weren’t using their ability to put the glove on the ground,” said Rowes-Parks. “So, we are going to work on focusing more on the batter hitting the ball where the ball is being placed. Again, everyone was hitting the ball, but they were getting out going to first base — so we need to hustle down first base line more.”

The Colleton County team aligned to play Jasper County Saturday June 24 and came away with an 11-10 win in the closely played game. After holding a good lead heading into the fourth inning, Colleton County allowed Jasper to plate seven runs in one inning.

“Throughout the game it was close,” said Rowes-Parks. “We had a pretty good lead going in the fourth inning, but due to errors like throwing the ball around or not giving it back to the pitcher, we let the lead slip away. Tristan Layden, batting cleanup, had 6-RBIs in three plate appearances. He really came through for us and shined as an All-Star.

“PJ showed his ability last night at second base, turning a double-play unassisted,” said Rowes-Parks. “Our pitcher, Michael Witkin, really understands how to command the mound and get the ball back in the circle to stop the runners.

“Cameron Grayson started on first base and helped out,” she said. “He was able to get some ***** that came down first base line while playing off the base to get the out. I’d also like to pay homage to Michael Johnson who stepped up from the outfield to play third base. The ball was hit to him and he fielded it well, making sure it was in his glove. He then threw it to first base getting the out and ending the game.”

On Monday June 26, the Machine Pitch team defeated Hampton 10-7. Colleton County scored seven runs in the first inning and held Hampton scoreless through three. Johnson had a grand slam in the game and Grayson had 3-RBIs. Mason Owens and Witkin each had RBIs.

“It was a tight game,” said Rowes-Parks. “We held them goose eggs the first three innings, but then Hampton was coming back, scoring three runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth. In the fourth and fifth inning, it looked like the guys got fatigued and started having errors. Overall, we came through and made it again.”