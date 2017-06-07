Lowcountry Grappling medals at State Judo Championships | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:35 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lowcountry Grappling Arts team attended the S.C. State Judo Championships, sponsored by the United States Traditional Judo Association, on May 6 at the Summerville YMCA. The local team competed against other teams from across the Southeast in the all-day event.

According to Head Coach Bob Mynatt, the following participating students medaled in the competition including: Gold: Stephan LaPresta Jr., Amaya LaPresta and Jordan LaPresta; Silver: Maddie Tomashpolsky and Austin Barnett; Silver (two divisions): Kourtney McDonald.

The LaPrestas currently hold national championships in their respective classes.

The Lowcountry Grapplers are coached by Mynatt, who holds a fourth-degree black belt in Kodokan Judo and first-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu. He has been teaching Judo and Jiujitsu in since 1995. Serving as assistant coach is Stephan LaPresta Sr., who is a first-degree black belt in Kodokan Judo and black belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu. Both coaches are also accomplished wrestlers.

The Lowcountry Grapplers have produced both Pan-American and Junior Olympic champions.