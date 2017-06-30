Love’s Travel Stops to build facility in Hampton County | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 30, 2017 11:36 am
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. will create approximately 60 jobs
at a new travel stop to be constructed at Exit 38 on I-95 in Hampton County.
The 11,000-square-foot Love’s Travel Stop will include a Hardee’s restaurant
and Love’s Truck Tire Care. The company plans to begin construction in fall
2017 and be open by summer 2018.
According to Rick Shuffield, Vice President of Real Estate for Love’s Travel
Stops, “Hampton County is an ideal location for Love’s Travel Stops because
of its position along Interstate 95. It will provide service along I-95
between our other locations in Dillon and Richmond Hill,
Ga. The store will be a convenient stop for residents, and with its
proximity to other large cities, such as Columbia and Charleston in South
Carolina, and Savannah, Ga., we’ll be able to serve tourists and
professional drivers.”
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops &
Country Stores has more than 430 locations in 41 states, providing
professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and
safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas (CNG),
travel items, electronics, snacks and more, as well as a wide variety of
restaurant offerings.
Love’s Truck Tire Care offers heavy-duty tire care, including TirePass,
light mechanical services and roadside assistance.
“Love’s Travel Stops are recognized for their quality, and we are delighted
that this nationally recognized company has chosen to invest in Hampton
County,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Buddy Phillips. “The
travel stop facility will create jobs, help our local economy and attract
visitors from I-95. This is great news for our area.”
“Hampton County welcomes the new Love’s Travel Stop, which will not only
provide fuel, food and services to both travelers and truck drivers, it will
also provide approximately 60 jobs here in Hampton County,” said Hampton
County Council Chairman Roy Hollingsworth. “Some do not realize how many
jobs are created by a business like this, which will include the travel
stop, a restaurant and tire care service.”
“The Hampton County Economic Development Commission believes that the new
Love’s Travel Stop will be a great addition to our retail and service
business community. We appreciate the investment that Love’s, a
well-established leader in the industry, is making in our community,” added
Bill Hager, Chairman of the Hampton County Economic Development Commission.
“The new travel center will help pull travelers from the interstate into
Hampton County where they can spend a little money and time stimulating our
local economy. What an asset to our community!”
The Love’s Family of Companies, comprised of the retail locations, Musket
Corp., Gemini Motor Transport and Trillium CNG, have also become a coveted
employment destination, including more than 17,000 employees nationwide. For
more information on Love’s Travel Stops, visit their website at:
www.loves.com<http://www.loves.com>.
