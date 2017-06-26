Lona Bell Ulmer Murdaugh | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

LONA BELL ULMER MURDAUGH

Care of Parker Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Lona Bell Ulmer Murdaugh, wife of the late Palmer Laurie Murdaugh, passed away Sunday morning at the Generations of Batesburg Hospice Center. She was 97, was a retired lunchroom manager for the Colleton County School District, and was a member of the First Christian Church of Walterboro.

She is survived by two grandchildren: Myra Counts of Leesville, and Andy Kuiper (Amanda) of Fort Mill. She has three great-grandchildren: Rodney and Heather Kirkland, and Eli Kuiper. She leaves behind one brother, Allen Ulmer of Florida, and she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth M. Kuiper.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the Rice Patch Christian Church in Islandton, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary beginning at 11:00 AM. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-29-17