Local runners compete in Watermelon Festival 5K in Hampton | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 29, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:28 pm
Local runners participating in the Watermelon Festival 5K in Hampton on June 21 were:
- Trevor Wilson, son of Dwayne Wilson, 5K Top Males Overall, third, 19:08.7;
- Packy Burke, Male 30-39, second, 20.38.5;
- Craig Wiltshire, Male 30-39, third, 20.52.4;
- Lucas Nettles, Male 30-39, fourth, 21:27.0;
- Matt Mardell, Male 30-39, ninth, 39.28.8;
- Richard Massey, Male 40-49, first, 22.20.4;
- Shawn Nettles, Male 60 and over, first, 22.55.1;
- Emily Johnson, Female 20-29, third, 31.15.7;
- Patty Crosby, Female 20-29, fifth, 33.12.2;
- Ginny Bishop, Female 20-29, eighth, 40.27.1;
- Amanda Herndon, Female 20-29, eleventh, 45.26.4;
- Ashley Rohde, Female 30-39, seventh, 38.39.4;
- Liz Nettles, Female 30-39, eighth, 38.43.7;
- Holly Mardell, Female 30-39, ninth, 39.27.8;
- Marissa Belton, Female 30-39, tenth, 45.27.5;
- Jessica Baugh, Fe . male 30-39, eleventh, 48.27.7;
- Charlotte Valentine, Female 50-59, fifth, 37.23.6;
- Kris Moore, Female 60 and over, first, 33.23.0;
- Gale Doggette, Female 60 and over, third, 36.17.1
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.