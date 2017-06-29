Local runners compete in Watermelon Festival 5K in Hampton | Sports | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | June 29, 2017 5:00 pm

Local runners participating in the Watermelon Festival 5K in Hampton on June 21 were:

  •  Trevor Wilson, son of Dwayne Wilson, 5K Top Males Overall, third, 19:08.7;
  •  Packy Burke, Male 30-39, second, 20.38.5;
  •  Craig Wiltshire, Male 30-39, third, 20.52.4;
  •  Lucas Nettles, Male 30-39, fourth, 21:27.0;
  •  Matt Mardell, Male 30-39, ninth, 39.28.8;
  •  Richard Massey, Male 40-49, first, 22.20.4;
  •  Shawn Nettles, Male 60 and over, first, 22.55.1;
  •  Emily Johnson, Female 20-29, third, 31.15.7;
  •  Patty Crosby, Female 20-29, fifth, 33.12.2;
  •  Ginny Bishop, Female 20-29, eighth, 40.27.1;
  •  Amanda Herndon, Female 20-29, eleventh, 45.26.4;
  •  Ashley Rohde, Female 30-39, seventh, 38.39.4;
  •  Liz Nettles, Female 30-39, eighth, 38.43.7;
  •  Holly Mardell, Female 30-39, ninth, 39.27.8;
  •  Marissa Belton, Female 30-39, tenth, 45.27.5;
  •  Jessica Baugh, Fe . male 30-39, eleventh, 48.27.7;
  •  Charlotte Valentine, Female 50-59, fifth, 37.23.6;
  •  Kris Moore, Female 60 and over, first, 33.23.0;
  •  Gale Doggette, Female 60 and over, third, 36.17.1

