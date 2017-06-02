Local officials attend SouthernCarolina Alliance banquet | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:47 am

The SouthernCarolina Alliance celebrated another successful year last evening at its annual Regional Celebration held at The Atrium at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. Governor Henry McMaster was the keynote speaker.

Attending the event and representing Colleton County were Senator Margie Bright-Mathews; Bill Young, Mayor of Walterboro and his wife Janice; Steve Murdaugh, Colleton County Council; Dr. Ann Carmichael, dean of the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie and her husband Randy; Bill Workman, second vice chairman, SCA; Barry Moore, publisher of The Press and Standard and SCA board member; Walterboro City Administrator Jeff Molinari and assistant administrator Hank Amundson; Dr. Craig Ward and his wife Melissa; Jason Vaughn of Meter Bearings Group and his wife, Keitha; Sandy Steele, SCA director of operations; Heyward Horton, executive director, Colleton County Economic Alliance; Brantley Strickland, SCA project manager and his wife Amie; Jane Brewer, USC Salkehatchie; and Jessica Goodwin, USC Salkehatchie and a Leadership Salkehatchie 2016-2017 graduate.

In addition, the Alliance welcomed State Senator Tom Davis, US Representative Joe Wilson and State Representative Lonnie Hosey to the evening’s events.