Letters to the Editor | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Thanks to teens for Rice Festival help

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Walterboro Civitan Club, let me say how pleased we were for the overwhelming response to the “World’s Largest Pot of Rice” during the Rice Festival.

It is our favorite project during the year, and one that enables us to support the community in many ways — from Special Olympics to scholarships at USC Salkehatchie to clergy appreciation and recognizing and supporting many other individuals in the county for their contributions to the betterment of our community.

We had many Civitans who participated in the project, but the help we had from the Rice Planters was invaluable. Colleton County is blessed to have such fine young ladies who represent the future of our great country. And with them as involved citizens, the world is going to be in great hands!

Those who participated were Rianna Bailey, Imani Reed, Kayla Dantzler, Lauren Reynolds, Carlyle Griffin, Matilyn Griffin, Ashley Beach and McKenna Beach.

A big thank you to the community for supporting the Civitans as we strive to make Walterboro and Colleton County a better place to live.

Donald Davis

Secretary, Walterboro Civitan Club

Walterboro

Cemetery rules should allow the bereaved to grieve

Dear Editor:

Topic: Du_b A_s by-laws

Place: Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery

As a religious institution, I’m sure you preach love, compassion and respect.

Recently, I was denied the right to properly finish my son’s gravesite. There was no condo to be built; ground-level work only; nothing to obstruct your view.

Evidently, you feel there is something pretty about a graveyard. I tend to differ. They serve only one purpose. So why not allow the site to be able to be as attractive as possible? You must like seeing a bunch of different sizes and shapes of rocks sticking out of the ground.

Where is your love and compassion for the surviving loved ones, as well as your respect for the dead? It would cost you nothing! I consider this to be “religious hypocrisy.” Makes me truly sorry that my son’s eternal resting place is with you.

I also regret the decision was made the way it was for him to be laid to rest where he is!

Very sincerely, with no respect for you,

Vroom W. Roscoe

Ruffin