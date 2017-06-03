It’s never too late | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 3, 2017 5:00 pm
Rev. Harry and Evangelist Mattie Bellinger, who are grandparents and great-grandparents, received their B.A. degrees in theology and Christian counseling from Carolina Theological Bible Institute in Orangeburg on Friday May 19. The couple’s great-grandson Jordon, who is 6, traveled from Maryland, along with other family members, to attend the special occasion. The Bellingers operate a sick and shut-in ministry.
