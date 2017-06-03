‘I’ll do your legs, then you do mine’ | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Do Brazilians know something we don’t? They invented the Brazilian blowout, Brazilian bikini wax and Brazilian **** lift. (FYI, I hate the word “****.” Let’s call it the booty lift.)

The Brazilian blowout, said to make hair as smooth as Pharrell’s voice, has been suggested by several stylists, because my hair is a hot mess: limp, bushy, stringy, and kinky all at once.

True story: Years ago, I ran into the grocery store after a day at the beach. On the ice cream aisle, I got behind a couple pushing a cart. The man was saying, “We’re forgetting something … what was it … I can’t remember … ” As I passed them, he looked at me, turned to his wife and blurted, “A mop!” So that was nice.

The before-and-after photos are amazing, but I’ll never get a Brazilian blowout because 1) It involves strong chemicals, and even pepper makes my eyes water, and 2) It’s expensive, and I’d rather have new running shoes.

As for the Brazilian bikini wax, NEVER. I have a history with hot wax, or at least half of my left leg does.

Let me explain.

The family of my oldest friend, Anne (42 years and counting), had an old, shingled house at Wrightsville Beach, N.C. It had double screened doors, outdoor showers and a dining room that overlooked the ocean.

We’d bicycle to Robert’s Grocery in our bathing suits to buy limes and suntan lotion; at night we’d walk to the watering holes on Lumina Avenue: The Olympia, Red Dog’s, Apple Annie’s.

One night, we got home a teeny bit worse for wear. As we clattered around the kitchen, Anne said, “Hey, I bought this thing at Revco I want to try.” We sat on the floor eating cookies as she examined the Sally Hansen leg wax kit. This was so long ago, the directions said to melt the block of wax in a saucepan on the stove.

Anne found a battered pot, lit the stove and counted the pre-cut muslin strips. “I’ll do your legs, then you do mine,” she said.

“Sure,” I shrugged, happily unscrewing Oreos.

Back then the hair on my legs was blonde and downy, so I seldom shaved. Anne carefully slathered wax on my left leg, and pressed on the fabric strips. I was biting into another Oreo when she ripped the first strip off.

The pain was so bad, I sprayed cookie crumbs out in a scream. Then I rolled and kicked, trying to get away.

“No,” Anne shouted. “We have to finish!” She snatched another strip as I crawled, howling, under the dining room table.

“I’m sorry! Come back!” she yelled, as I bolted for the screen door. I think I was heading for the showers, but she caught me on the stairs. Bottom line, just half my leg was waxed that night. I can’t imagine doing any other body part.

As for the Brazilian booty lift, y’all are crazy. I had sinus surgery once and recovery was awful — and I don’t sit on my nose. You have to sit on your booty, unless you spend two weeks standing up, or on your stomach. Or you could jerry-rig some kind of spit and slowly rotate all day.

I have what my family refers to as “the Holland booty,” or lack thereof. It’s a maternal trait: Our women have zero booty. If it weren’t for eating Oreos, our pants would simply fall off. Yet none of us have ever contemplated having our booties lifted, injected or padded. We buy boys’ jeans and get on with life.

Disclosure: We Hollands do have cute feet — which normal people never notice.

(Julie R. Smith, who can’t even be around candle wax, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)