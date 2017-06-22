Huffines named to S.C. Wildlife Federation board | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:41 pm

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) has recently elected Calvert Huffines to its Board of Directors.

Huffines was raised on Cherokee Plantation on the Combahee River in the Lowcountry. He graduated from Clemson University in 1972 with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics. Huffines founded The Huffines Company LLC, in 1978 and is currently a real estate broker, appraiser, plantation manager and conservationist. Huffines prefers to focus his abilities on the sale of large, high-end acreage, historically significant Southern plantations, luxury estates and prestigious hunting properties.

His pioneering work in conservation easements was instrumental in the preservation of thousands of acres of South Carolina wilderness. He has managed a dairy farm, as well as White Hall Planation and Botany Bay Planation.

He has served as the president of the Edisto Marina Association, a board member for Brays Island Plantation and many other organizations.

“Over the decades, Calvert has been one of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s most prominent conservationists. His dedication, experience and knowledge are welcomed assets for SCWF,” executive director Ben Gregg explained.

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) was founded in 1931 when a handful of sportsmen crisscrossed the state recruiting fellow outdoor enthusiasts to protect wildlife habitat. With nearly 10,000 supporters statewide today, the SCWF has maintained a diverse membership and sustained its role as the trusted voice in conservation. For hunters and birdwatchers, teachers and backpackers, gardeners and farmers, the SCWF serves as an umbrella organization representing various interests and building partnerships that help ensure that our children and grandchildren can enjoy South Carolina’s natural bounty and opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The mission of the South Carolina Wildlife Federation is to conserve and restore South Carolina’s wildlife and wildlife habitat through education and advocacy.