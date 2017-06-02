Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:34 pm

The Colleton Medical Center Auxiliary presented $9,000 in scholarships on May 25 to four Colleton County students.

Brittany Risher received the $1,000 Elaine Fogle Scholarship, started in 1978 as a memorial for a medical laboratory technician at Walterboro Family Practice. Risher is a senior at Colleton County High School who plans to study nursing at USC-Beaufort this fall.

Others receiving scholarships were Carson Walker, Haley Wilson and Sloman Dean.

The Auxiliary raises funds for the scholarships through sales in the hospital gift shop, the annual jewelry sale and uniform sales, and donations to the Auxiliary Volunteers Scholarship Fund.