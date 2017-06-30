Holiday weekend weather | News | The Press and Standard

From the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:

Inland Colleton-

Including the city of Walterboro

3:05 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017

.TONIGHT…Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY…Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Colleton-

Including the city of Edisto Beach

.TONIGHT…Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s near the

coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.