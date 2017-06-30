Holiday weekend weather | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 30, 2017 4:49 pm
From the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:
Inland Colleton-
Including the city of Walterboro
3:05 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017
.TONIGHT…Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY…Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Colleton-
Including the city of Edisto Beach
.TONIGHT…Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s near the
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
