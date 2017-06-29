Harvey honored for an act of kindness | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 11:54 am

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was shocked when he heard his name called by Dennis Fowler, president of the South Carolina Coroners’ Association, at the group’s annual awards banquet at Pawley’s Island recently.

Fowler called Harvey forward to present him the Sue Townsend Award, which is annually presented to the South Carolina coroner who has gone above and beyond the duties of his office.

Harvey was recognized for his compassion in delivering, in person, the cremated remains of three small children who lost their lives in a motor vehicle collision on I-95 in November of 2016.

When the family contacted Harvey and asked he mail the remains to Maryland, he told them he would bring them home.

At his own expense, Harvey flew to Maryland to deliver the remains to the children’s father. He flew back to Colleton County the same day.

Harvey said he remains in touch with the family.

When he heard his name called, Harvey said, “It was truly a surprise. I didn’t expect it.”

The award bestowed on Harvey at the awards banquet is named after the late Sue Townsend, a well-respected former Aiken County Coroner.

The fact that he received the award named for Townsend was significant for Harvey. He knew Townsend.

Harvey’s tradition of painting crosses on the pavement where fatal accidents have occurred is patterned after a similar program Townsend established in Aiken County.

During the dinner, Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. was named South Carolina Coroner of The Year.

Evans was cited for the growth of his office not only in staff, but equipment to perform the duties that now better serve the public in a timely manner.

He was credited for obtaining portable fingerprint scanners, a cadaver dog and handler, along with computerized coroner case file tracking and a mass disaster trailer.

Also on Evans’ list of accomplishments was his dedication to save lives though education and his loyalty as a husband, father and grandfather. “I am lost for words,” Evans said. “This is an honor I will forever cherish.”

Josh Parker of Cherokee County was named Deputy Coroner of The Year. Parker was cited for his lengthy service and dedication to public service. In a heroic effort in 2016, Parker knocked out the windows of a burning house in order to rescue a trapped victim. He was also cited for his work as a volunteer fire chief in 2006 in rescuing then-Lieutenant Governor Andre Bauer from a crashed airplane in Blacksburg.

The awards banquet is held annually in conjunction with the South Carolina Coroner’s Association Annual Training Conference.