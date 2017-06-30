Harrigal SCDNR’s Employee of Year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

Once a year, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) names an exceptional employee from each division and an overall employee as Employee of the Year. Winners are nominated by people within their divisions and are chosen by division and agency leaders. This year, the Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division and the overall SCDNR Employee of the Year is Region 4 Wildlife Coordinator Dean Harrigal of Green Pond.

Harrigal began his career with SCDNR as a small game biologist, and that eventually led to him becoming the project leader for the Bear Island/Donnelley complex. Harrigal later became the Region 4 wildlife coordinator while retaining the role of statewide waterfowl project leader. He oversees 60 staff members, has been proactive in coordinating wildlife research and played an instrumental role in getting red-cockaded woodpeckers re-introduced into the ACE Basin.

Harrigal has served as the agency’s wood duck box coordinator for many years and, thanks to his efforts, thousands of boxes have been distributed to landowners across the state.

Many hunters and other users have enjoyed activities at areas managed by Harrigal. He has shared advice with landowners and has given numerous presentations to organizations locally, nationally and internationally.

Harrigal has been involved with the North American Waterfowl Conservation Act, the ACE Basin Project, the ACE Basin Task Force, the Atlantic Flyway Technical Section, the SCDNR Migratory Bird Committee and the S.C. Migratory Waterfowl Committee. He served as a board member for the S.C. Wildlife Federation for a decade and is currently a board member of the Spring Island Trust.

Harrigal’s leadership has positively affected many, and his work with SCDNR will ensure the conservation of wildlife and habitats for years to come.

The other division winners are:

Executive Division: Dan Dupre, Special Events Coordinator- Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic & Camp Wildwood

Office of Support Services Division: Monica Smalls, Administrative Specialist

Marine Resources Division: Brian Hall, IT Consultant

Law Enforcement Division: Leah Wingard, Administrative Assistant

Land, Water & Conservation Division: Jennifer Konarski, Assistant Business Manager.