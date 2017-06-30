Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 30, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 12:11 pm
Photos by GEORGE SALSBERRY
Aunt Pearlie Sue leads the Gullah Kinfolk during the Beaufort-based group’s Saturday afternoon performance at the Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival, which was held June 23 and 24 at the Colleton Middle School’s track.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.