Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival going on now at middle school | News | The Press and Standard

The first Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival is underway until 10 p.m. today and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on the track at Colleton County Middle School, 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Activities will include arts and crafts, food, vendors, entertainment, etc. For information call 843-542-5335 or 843-909-0416.