Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival going on now at middle school | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 23, 2017 2:33 pm
The first Gullah Caribbean Connection Festival is underway until 10 p.m. today and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on the track at Colleton County Middle School, 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Activities will include arts and crafts, food, vendors, entertainment, etc. For information call 843-542-5335 or 843-909-0416.
