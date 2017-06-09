Groundbreaking held for new law enforcement center | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 10:50 am

“This is a very special day — it’s history,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking of the new Colleton County Law Enforcement Center last Friday.

Work to complete the approximately 17,000-sq.-ft. facility, sitting on 47 acres on Mable T. Willis Boulevard, will take about a year. When moving day finally comes, the 150-plus employees of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will be all under one roof for the first time in the county’s history, Strickland said, including road patrol, civil processing and warrants, investigations, 911 addressing and central dispatch, administration and victims services.

The only department not moving is the Colleton County Detention Center. Plans call for eventually constructing a new jail on the same property.

Funding for the estimated $5.1 million law enforcement facility is being provided through the one-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2014. Strickland expressed his appreciation for the support of the new center to county residents and officials, as well as his officers. There were a lot of people “who would countless long hours, long days and stuck together to get us here,” he said. “This office is not about just me. I have good people, and we’re proud to serve and protect each and every one of you.”

The new facility will include more than just new offices. “Law enforcement has modernized and changed daily over the last several years,” Strickland said. “This will include not only a new building, but a modernized office with up-to-date equipment and technology that is not in place at this time. I’ve had the opportunity to see this from the beginning, and I know how special this building is going to be. It’s going to take law enforcement, and also this county, to another level.”

Others participating in the program included County Administrator Kevin Griffin, Deputy J. Pringle, Isaiah Jones (who sang “The Star Spangled Banner”) and County Council Chairman Dr. Joseph Flowers. Refreshments were served after the ceremony at Dogwood Hills Golf Club.