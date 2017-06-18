God is … like the post office? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:49 pm

Many years ago when I lived in Alabama, I was a soloist in my church’s choir. One of the songs that I led was “God Is,” recorded in 1979 by the late Rev. James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir. Whenever I sang this song, a feeling came over me that I cannot describe. I gave it my all because “God is my all in all.”

My pastor, the Reverend Ossie T. Brown, Jr., would spring up from his seat, give out a shout of praise, and clap his hands with joy! That helped me to take the song up “a little bit higher”!

The lyrics of the chorus to this great gospel rendition are just all encompassing:

“God is the joy and the strength of my life; He moves all pain, misery, and strife. He promised to keep me, never to leave me; He’ll never ever come short of His word. I’ve got to fast and pray, stay in His narrow way; I’ll keep my life clean every day. I want to go with Him when He comes back; I’ve come too far, and I’ll never turn back.”

The Word says so much about who is God. John 4:24 (KJV) says, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

According to 1 John 4:8 (ESV), “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” Exodus 3:14 (ESV) affirms, “God said to Moses, ‘I am who I am.’ And he said, ‘Say this to the people of Israel, I am has sent me to you.’”

Further, Deuteronomy 4:31(ESV) declares, “For the LORD your God is a merciful God. He will not leave you or destroy you or forget the covenant with your fathers that he swore to them.”

Finally, Isaiah 41:10 (ESV) states, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Our God eternally exists as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Do you know Him for yourself?

As I conclude this week’s message about this loving, holy God, I want to leave with you a short selection that indirectly compares God to some contemporary products and businesses.

Though they are humorous and secular, they make a point, through a string of similes, just how powerful God is and what He means to some. Enjoy and share!

“God is like … Bayer Aspirin; He works miracles.

“God is like … a Ford; He’s got a better idea.

“God is like … Coke; He’s the real thing.

“God is like … Hallmark Cards; He cares enough to send His very best.

“God is like … Tide; He gets the stains out that others leave behind.

“God is like … General Electric; He brings good things to life.

“God is like … Sears; He has everything.

“God is like … Alka-Seltzer; try Him, you’ll like Him.

“God is like … Scotch Tape; you can’t see Him, but you know He’s there.

“God is like … Delta; He’s ready when you are.

“God is like … Allstate; you’re in good hands with Him.

“God is like … VO-5 hair spray; He holds through all kinds of weather.

“God is like … Dial Soap; aren’t you glad you have Him? Don’t you wish everybody did?

“God is like … the U.S. Post Office; neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor ice will keep Him from His appointed destination.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)