Getting settled in: New bus director hoping for improvement | News | The Press and Standard

June 21, 2017

Gary Bradley has about two weeks under his belt as the new director of student transportation for Colleton County School District.

Bradley began work with the school district on May 30 and still is in the process of assessing the operations of the department. “We are organizing and seeing where our needs are for next year and trying to put those items in place.”

Although the school year has ended, Bradley pointed out that the transportation department is running some very limited bus routes for the district’s summer school camps. That limited service gives him a taste of what to expect when the next school year begins.

Much of the focus of Bradley’s assessment has been in improving the safety for the bus drivers and their passengers. “You have to put safety as your number one priority,” Bradley said.

He has also been examining the school district’s continuing effort to attract new school bus drivers. Last school year, after looking at the demographics of the student population, school officials determined that 88 bus routes were needed to get approximately 6,000 students to and from the classroom.

With only about 70 drivers available, the school system hand to double up the workload of some drivers to get the students to the classroom and then home at the end of the day.

Doubling up bus routes its not unusual, according to Bradley. “We did it in Beaufort County as well — it is the nature of the beast.”

The county school system has tried all kinds of methods to increase the number of bus drivers with limited success. The proposed school district budget, set to be acted on by the school board later this month, contains a pay raise in hope of attracting new drivers and retaining those working with the system.

Bradley said one of the options the school district is considering is using the existing bus drivers as a recruitment tool.

“We have got 65 or so employees who are in the community every day and know a lot of people. We should use all our resources,” Bradley said.

He envisions the current bus drivers spreading the word about the availability of bus driving positions and talking prospective drivers into looking into the opportunity.

To give the drivers an incentive to become a recruiting tool, he said, the district is considering some sort of bonus.

Fourteen of the county’s bus drivers have 24 or more years’ experience. That is not unusual. “I saw that same scenario in Beaufort County,” Bradley said.

Those experienced drivers, he said, are the backbone of the departments. “They have a good work ethic, are dependable and are here for the right reasons.”

It is the drivers a few years into the job who become targets for recruitment by other school districts that are able to offer a higher wage.

“They are looking for a little bit of experience under their belts, so they don’t have to do training on the front side, which reduces their costs,” Bradley explained.

Colleton County is not alone in the never-ending search for new bus drivers. Bradley faced the same shortages in Beaufort County and points out that it is a statewide and nationwide problem.

Bradley came to Colleton County with approximately seven years’ work experience in the transportation of Beaufort County’s students.

When Bradley started those duties, Beaufort County contracted with Durham School Services to handle the district’s transportation needs. Durham employed him as the general manager of student services.

When Beaufort County School District went back to handling its own transportation approximately a year ago, Bradley was named the operations supervisor of student transportation.

Previously, Bradley spent over 23 years with the United Parcel Service. He worked his way up through the company and left UPS as center manager over the Hilton Head and Beaufort operations. As center manager, he was responsible for all facets of the center’s operation, overseeing approximately 150 employees.

Bradley and his wife, Donna, raised four girls and three boys.