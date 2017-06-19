Gerald Clayton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 20, 2017 at 1:16 pm

Gerald Clayton

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Gerald Maurice Clayton, known to everyone as “Jerry”, 67, of Ruffin, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 happily while spending time doing what he loved.

The memorial service were held 11 am, Saturday, July 15, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. His remains will be buried privately at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Born January 2, 1950 in Linwood, N.C, he was a son of the late Gerald Clayton and Mary Evelyn Joyner Clayton. He attended Ehrhardt Elementary School and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and served two tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing and working with his flowers. Jerry was kind hearted and loved helping everyone, but most of all loved his family and loved spending time with his friends at the China Buffet in Walterboro.

Surviving are: his children, Danny Clayton (Brandi) of Stephenville, Texas, Misty Dawn Clayton-Coranado (Deb) of El Paso, Texas, and Ryan Clayton of Ruffin; grandchildren, Quinncy, Stacy, Tracy, Jay, Ashlyn, and Kya; brothers, George Benjamin “Ben” Clayton of Ruffin, and James Marion “Jimmy” Clayton (Susan) of Ehrhardt; sisters, Pansy Elizabeth Clayton of Ehrhardt and Martha Rose Clayton-Banfield (James) of Bamberg; the mothers of his children, Sheila Darlene Copeland and Laura Cephas, both of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Glenn Clayton.

ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt. 803.267.1971. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com .

The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-22-17