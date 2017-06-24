Former pastor publishes new book | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:42 pm

Dr. Doris L. Hicks, former pastor at Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church in Walterboro, recently published a children’s book “I Can Read.” The book is designed to help children increase vocabulary, think critically, develop reading skills and learn the Christian story of God and creation.

“I wanted to write a book for children because I volunteer as a reading tutor in School District 1 in Columbia,” she said. “Out of my passion for helping children learn to read came this book.”

Hicks, now a Columbia resident, lived in Walterboro from 2003-2010. She is involved in the National Council of Negro Women, NAACP, Hold Out the Life Line: A Mission to Families, S.C. Christian Action Council and Women in Ministry, and is director of the Social Concerns of the Charleston/Columbia District of the C.M.E. Church. She earned her B.A. degree from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania; her master of education from Troy State University; her master of divinity from Phillip School of Theology at the ITC, and her doctorate of ministry from Hood Theological Seminary.

She hopes to have a book signing in Walterboro in the near future.