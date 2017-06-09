Forest Hills PTO purchases handicap-accessible swings for playground | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 12:19 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Forest Hills Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) recently purchased two new handicap-accessible swings for the playground that meet guidelines provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to the swings, the PTO purchased an additional ramp for playground.

According to PTO Co-Chairs Liza Catterton and Sharon Witkin, the swings were purchased with funds raised in a Krispy Kreme Fundraiser held earlier this spring.

“We were so excited to have these swings before summer break so the students could enjoy them,” said Witkin. “It was also our goal to have them ordered and installed while Mrs. Cindy Riley was still the principal and we were able to make that happen. She has been a huge supporter of our efforts and we appreciate her dedication and commitment to Forest Hills Elementary.”

On the last day of school, Ms. Minez’s class was on the playground enjoying the swings. According to Catterton, when they saw the swings for the first time, they used sign language to say, “thank you” and “I love you.”