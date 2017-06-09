Forest Hills holds field day | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm
Forest Hills Elementary held their annual Field Day Tuesday, May 30 on the front lawn of the school. The students enjoyed many activities planned by the physical education teachers, Jessica Booth and Matt Rhodes. As evidenced by the smiles below, the students enjoyed their activities on the sunny day.
