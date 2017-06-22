FOIA filed for video | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:04 pm

The South Carolina National Action Network is seeking video that the organization and Colleton County resident Michael Wiegand believe will show evidence of alleged misdeeds by Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland.

At a June 19 press conference held in front of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Miller Street, Elder James Johnson, South Carolina National Action Network Coordinator, stated that on May 9 the local chapter of the SC NAN sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office asking for copies of the videos from the body cameras and cruiser cameras from the sheriff’s office that was at Wiegand’s Ruffin residence on the afternoon of March 6.

In a response dated May 19, Major Paul Haase of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office wrote that he had received the request on May 15 and referred Delbert Dubois, a vice-president with the Colleton County NAN group, to the 14th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office for the information.

Johnson said that a few minutes before the start of the Monday morning press conference, he had talked to Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor of the 14th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office, and was informed the officials in the Bluffton headquarters were working on the response to the FOIA.

Jeff Kidd, communications director of the solicitor’s office, said a FOIA request for the video from the March 6 incident was received by the office on June 16.

Kidd said that to the best of his knowledge, the solicitor’s office had not been made aware of the request for the video prior to the June 16 request.

Kidd pointed out that when the request was received, the solicitor’s office has 10 days to either provide the information or offer specific rationale as to why the video cannot be made public.

Recent changes in the state law governing FOIA requests, according to Kidd, allow for the refusal to release the video to be challenged in Circuit Court.

Kidd said he expected the video would be turned over to NAN by the deadline.

“We think they are stonewalling,” Johnson said. “NAN wants those dash cams so we can see exactly what happened.

“If allegations are true, Strickland is abusing his power,” Johnson said. “If he is abusing his power, we want him to step down from his office.”

If the video bears out Wiegand’s interpretation of the incident, Johnson said NAN will ask the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation and will send a letter to the U.S. Justice Department about the incident.

Wiegand is also considering filing a civil action against the sheriff in connection with the incident.