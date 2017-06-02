FoCCAS Cat Program finds Oskar the cat after over a year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:39 am

On March 11, 2016, Betsy Altman lost her cat Oskar. She posted his picture on Facebook, put up signs, and visited the shelter. No one had seen Oskar. Every few weeks, a Facebook update announced that Oskar was still missing.

In early April 2017, Jodie Mullen, a volunteer in the Colleton Community Cats program, was working in a cat community when a Blue Russian cat was pointed out to her. This cat, although part of the community, did not seem like a traditionally feral cat. Something tugged at Mullen and she went home and reviewed over a year’s worth of posts on Facebook. This is when she saw Oskar’s picture.

Mullen was able to catch Oskar. He had lost weight, but when she said his name, he perked up a little. She called Altman, who shares the cat with her mother Candi Timmons. The family came to see the cat and realized that although he had changed in the last year, it was indeed Oskar. After more than a year, Oskar and his family were reunited.

The Colleton Community Cats program started thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation. Volunteers trap, neuter and release cats from their communities. Previously referred to as feral, cats in these communities are generally healthy and prevent new cats from moving into the area.

Once these cats are spayed or neutered, new litters are not born and the cat population decreases rather than grows. Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter hopes to reduce the number of cats coming into the shelter by spaying/neutering these cats and returning them home, rather than euthanizing them at county expense.