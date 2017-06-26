Florence Ackerman | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm

FLORENCE ACKERMAN

Care of Parker Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Florence Martin Ackerman, wife of the late Glen Ackerman, died Wednesday evening at her residence under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was 91.

Mrs. Ackerman was born December 22, 1925 in Beaufort, a daughter of the late Jack Martin and Margaret Walsh Martin. She spent her childhood years in Sumter, was a homemaker, and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church in Hendersonville. At the time of her husband passing in 2009, they had been married for 62 years.

She is survived by her children: Glenda A. Robertson of Williston, Mary E. Ackerman, and Eleanor A. Koth (Willie) of Walterboro, and Glen Ackerman Jr. (Mary) of Round O. There are ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ackerman was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Frances Ackerman Meetze in 2007.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Sunday June 25, 2017 in the Salem United Methodist Church, with burial following in the Stokes Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church, 7191 Hendersonville Hwy., Waterboro, SC 29488.