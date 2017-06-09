First Piccolo Spoleto concert held in Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

Musicians from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra presented a concert at St. Jude’s Church on Sunday to a crowd of 50 as part of Piccolo Spoleto. The all-Mozart program was the first Piccolo Spoleto event ever held in Walterboro.