First Piccolo Spoleto concert held in Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:19 am
Musicians from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra presented a concert at St. Jude’s Church on Sunday to a crowd of 50 as part of Piccolo Spoleto. The all-Mozart program was the first Piccolo Spoleto event ever held in Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.