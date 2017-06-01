FIre-Rescue resuscitates family’s dog after fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

Photo by Harold Buzzell

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel work on resuscitating a family pet after fire crews were called to a fire at 286 Inway Lane the morning of May 27. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames in the single-story residence. The occupants escaped the burning home, but the family dog was still inside. Firefighters searched the home and found the unresponsive dog. They brought the dog outside and were able to resuscitate it.